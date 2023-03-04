3,079 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $266.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.06 and its 200-day moving average is $252.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

