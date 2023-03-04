2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Short Interest Up 22.4% in February

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 604,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSVT. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

NASDAQ TSVT traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,076. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $438.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $30,773.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,609,251.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 3,794 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $39,192.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,039,136.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,416 shares of company stock valued at $215,699. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in 2seventy bio by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in 2seventy bio by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in 2seventy bio by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

