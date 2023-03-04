2,317 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,668,000 after buying an additional 108,672 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.6% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 187,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,036,000 after buying an additional 23,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $159.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

