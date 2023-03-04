22,700 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,533,000 after buying an additional 415,059 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 270,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 63,416 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Affirm by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,169,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after buying an additional 35,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Affirm by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 268,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 127,033 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Stock Up 5.4 %

Affirm stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 3.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $288,865.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,573 shares in the company, valued at $577,714.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $668,315. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

