22,536 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Waters by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waters Price Performance

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $326.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.64. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.