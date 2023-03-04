207,427 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 207,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NeoGenomics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $17.99 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About NeoGenomics
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
