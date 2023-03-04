207,427 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 207,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $17.99 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About NeoGenomics

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

