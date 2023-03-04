19,038 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ambarella by 97.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after purchasing an additional 638,557 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ambarella by 820.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 461,871 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 127.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,920,000 after purchasing an additional 319,900 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $105,717.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,106,067.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $105,717.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,106,067.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $310,200.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,406,286.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $82.57 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.71.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Articles

