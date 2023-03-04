10,900 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,132,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

OKE opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $63.36. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

