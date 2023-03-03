Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $374.00 million-$384.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.01 million. Zuora also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.07-0.11 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.71.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.82. Zuora has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 60.28% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $115,566.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,140 shares in the company, valued at $390,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $27,649.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,087 shares in the company, valued at $268,182.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $115,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,140 shares in the company, valued at $390,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,471 shares of company stock valued at $884,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth $158,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.