Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.92.

Shares of ZS opened at $134.13 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $256.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.38.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after purchasing an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,947,000 after buying an additional 267,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,280,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,266,000 after acquiring an additional 235,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,023,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

