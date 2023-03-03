Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $134.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $256.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

