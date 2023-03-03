Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $396-398 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.41 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.52-$1.53 EPS.

Shares of ZS traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.13. 5,075,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,837. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $256.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zscaler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.25.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

