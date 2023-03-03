Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $316.33

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.33 ($3.82) and traded as high as GBX 347 ($4.19). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 338 ($4.08), with a volume of 35,435 shares changing hands.

Zotefoams Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £174.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,983.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 357.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 316.33.

About Zotefoams

(Get Rating)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.