Zcash (ZEC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $53.08 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.55 or 0.00176766 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $645.75 million and $53.08 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00071508 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00049028 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001499 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001184 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001894 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000182 BTC.
Zcash Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.