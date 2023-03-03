Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading 10% Higher

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares traded up 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.84 and last traded at $40.61. 214,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 791,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Zai Lab Trading Up 11.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Zai Lab Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,548,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after acquiring an additional 430,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

