Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading 10% Higher

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares traded up 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.84 and last traded at $40.61. 214,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 791,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34.
Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
