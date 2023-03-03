Zacks Research Weighs in on American International Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American International Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for American International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

American International Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

NYSE:AIG opened at $60.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 530,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,560,000 after buying an additional 71,454 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 285,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after buying an additional 39,147 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

