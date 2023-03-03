Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IPGP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

IPGP opened at $127.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.36. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $134.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

