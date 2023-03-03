Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Down 2.8%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 75,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 229,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Several analysts recently commented on DAO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of -0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

