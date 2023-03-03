Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Down 2.8%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 75,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 229,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on DAO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Youdao Trading Up 2.3 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of -0.24.
Institutional Trading of Youdao
About Youdao
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Youdao (DAO)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.