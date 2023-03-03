YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $42.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on YETI. Cowen cut YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of YETI traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 518,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $65.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in YETI by 81.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in YETI by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in YETI by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after acquiring an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

