YES WORLD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14.64 Million (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $14.64 million and $1.90 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YES WORLD has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00423288 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,414.83 or 0.28611493 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

