XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of XPO worth $14,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in XPO by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in XPO by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $46.84.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

