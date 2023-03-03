XPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Trading Up 2.6%

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

XPAC Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPAC Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in XPAC Acquisition by 88.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPAC Acquisition by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 93,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,337 shares during the last quarter.

About XPAC Acquisition

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

