Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT Lowered to $30.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XMTR. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. 282,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,727. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.30. Xometry has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $64.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. Xometry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $44,139.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,567.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $44,139.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,567.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,737 shares of company stock worth $2,131,363. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.