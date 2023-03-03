WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ WW opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. WW International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in WW International by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WW International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WW International by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

