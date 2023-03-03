WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.45.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on WW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
WW International Trading Up 6.3 %
NASDAQ WW opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. WW International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International
About WW International
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.
