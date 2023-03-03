WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

WW International Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ WW opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. WW International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in WW International by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WW International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WW International by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.