W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $5.90

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $5.77. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 334,208 shares changing hands.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

