Wrapped Everscale Price Reaches $0.0965 on Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $167.55 million and approximately $249,840.80 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0965 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,076,926,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,737,087,211 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,076,899,725 with 1,737,060,183 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09829739 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $193,673.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars.

