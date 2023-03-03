World Mobile Token (WMT) One Day Volume Hits $560,919.76

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $70.07 million and $560,919.76 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00072513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00053047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00024279 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003548 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,274,598 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

