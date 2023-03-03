Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,616 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Workiva worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Workiva by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. The business had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workiva news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,471. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

