Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WDAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Workday from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.72.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $188.17 on Tuesday. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 189.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,548 shares of company stock worth $19,948,539. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,213,000 after purchasing an additional 181,826 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Workday by 368.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 24,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Workday by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workday by 586.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,560,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

