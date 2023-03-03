Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.50

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.50 and last traded at $118.65, with a volume of 10709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.76.

WTKWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €130.00 ($138.30) to €124.00 ($131.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €113.00 ($120.21) to €108.00 ($114.89) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($134.04) to €129.00 ($137.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

