WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.17 and last traded at $43.10. Approximately 15,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 33,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,798,000 after purchasing an additional 470,915 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $908,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

