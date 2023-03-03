WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 99.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.23. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at WhiteHorse Finance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

In related news, Director John Bolduc bought 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 30,790 shares of company stock valued at $398,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,085.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 151,457 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 35,047 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WHF. Raymond James dropped their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.