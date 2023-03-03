WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Christine Ann Wolf Sells 8,000 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $1,329,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WESCO International Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WCC opened at $170.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.97. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $172.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.13.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 167.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

