WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director James Louis Singleton Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) Director James Louis Singleton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total transaction of $502,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,195.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WESCO International Stock Up 0.9 %

WESCO International stock opened at $170.12 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $172.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.13.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $17,532,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,560,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 46,770 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at about $5,088,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

