Wells Fargo & Company Trims Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Target Price to $9.75

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $917.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 960.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 24,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

