Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target to $12.50

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

BCSF opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 2.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 68,015 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,760.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 575,439 shares during the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

