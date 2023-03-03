Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target to $12.50

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance
BCSF opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile
Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.
