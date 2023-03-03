Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.70. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 79,771 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000.

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

