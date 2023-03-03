Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.14.
Weibo Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Weibo stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. Weibo has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $30.09.
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
