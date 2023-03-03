Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. Weibo has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in Weibo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 27,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

