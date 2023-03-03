Wedbush Weighs in on SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.92) per share.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.63. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS.

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 887.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.