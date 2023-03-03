Wedbush Lowers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $25.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.24.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $644,959,000 after acquiring an additional 719,284 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

