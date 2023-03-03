WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.48

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €3.48 ($3.70) and last traded at €3.34 ($3.55), with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.48 ($3.70).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $502.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is €3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

