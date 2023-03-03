WAX (WAXP) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $180.18 million and $15.28 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00422290 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,377.38 or 0.28544048 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000215 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,394,393,397 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

