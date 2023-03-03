Warby Parker’s (WRBY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Warby Parker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.57.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $9,781,417.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,045,421 shares in the company, valued at $190,754,420.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $9,781,417.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,045,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,754,420.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $115,547.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 625,810 shares of company stock worth $10,768,193 over the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Warby Parker by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,301,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,337,000.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

