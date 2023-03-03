Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.34

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.34 and last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 16 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

Want Want China Trading Down 6.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20.

Want Want China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.5206 per share. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th.

About Want Want China

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

