W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

Insider Activity

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GWW traded up $6.96 on Friday, reaching $691.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,879. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $693.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $608.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.26.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

