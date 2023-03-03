Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

