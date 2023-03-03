Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 130 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.57) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 97 ($1.17) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 120.64 ($1.46).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 99.60 ($1.20) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,660.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.82. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 83.24 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 132.30 ($1.60).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

