VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Mangrove Partners

Mangrove Partners raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,259 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,243 shares during the period. VMware comprises about 1.1% of Mangrove Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in VMware were worth $18,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 171,594 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $19,558,000 after buying an additional 144,773 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.43.

VMware Trading Up 5.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of VMW stock traded up $5.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.17. 1,392,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.92. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $132.15.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.