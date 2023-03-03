VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) PT Lowered to $17.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stephens from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Price Performance

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,401,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 588.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 724,541 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in VIZIO by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 623,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in VIZIO by 50.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 573,233 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.