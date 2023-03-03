VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) PT Lowered to $17.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stephens from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.90% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.
VIZIO Price Performance
Shares of VZIO stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,401,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 588.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 724,541 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in VIZIO by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 623,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in VIZIO by 50.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 573,233 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
