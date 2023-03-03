Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE EDI opened at $5.40 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.