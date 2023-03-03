Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE EDI opened at $5.40 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 69,283 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.